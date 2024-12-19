Who Will Be The Next Head Coach of the Saints? Updated Odds For Potential Candidates
There's just three regular season games left for the Saints, and then it's going to be interesting to see how they start tackling the future. New Orleans has plenty of decisions to make over the next several months, but perhaps none more important than who their next head coach will be.
SportsBetting.Ag updated their odds for the next Saints head coach on Thursday, which has Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady leading the pack. Ben Johnson (Lions), Darren Rizzi and Aaron Glenn (Lions) are the next favorites to land the job. Here's how it shapes out.
Saints Next Head Coach Odds
- Joe Brady - 3/1
- Ben Johnson - 4/1
- Darren Rizzi - 4/1
- Aaron Glenn - 5/1
- Mike Vrabel - 9/1
- Todd Monken - 12/1
- Bobby Slowik - 14/1
- Wes Phillips - 14/1
- Eric Bieniemy - 16/1
- Matt Nagy - 18/1
- Jesse Minter - 20/1
- Kliff Kingsbury - 20/1
- Brian Flores - 22/1
- Vance Joseph - 22/1
- Matt Campbell - 25/1
- Deion Sanders - 33/1
Those with 40/1 odds and higher include Kirby Smart, Ryan Grubb, Lincoln Riley, Ron Rivera, Brian Kelly, Nick Saban, Pete Carroll and Payton Manning.
We previously tackled some of these coaching candidates over the bye week, looking at the top-tier, next-tier and then four more. Some not on the betting odds that I looked at included Jesse Minter (Chargers), Anthony Weaver (Dolphins), Jon Gruden and Dan Pitcher (Bengals). There's going to be more names that get linked to open spots around the league, and there can be as many as ten potential openings by the time it's all said and done.
We'd fully expect New Orleans to cast a wide net when it comes to figuring out their future, and that they hopefully take their time in the process. They've maintained this 'compete now' mode for years and it hasn't worked. This will be the fourth straight season they've missed the postseason. They can't fully tear things down and rebuild mainly because of the financials. Something has to give for the Saints, and getting a new leader in the building will likely cause a ripple effect that is hopefully for the better.