Saints Predicted To Draft 21-Year-Old Franchise Quarterback After Two Major Trades
The NFL Draft has nearly arrived, and the New Orleans Saints have a big decision on their hands.
Not having a concrete plan at the quarterback position is one of the worst feelings in football, and that's where the Saints find themselves heading into 2025. Derek Carr has a lingering shoulder injury, but even if he's healthy, New Orleans wouldn't feel confident in keeping him beyond this season.
In the draft, the Saints wouldn't be able to land Miami's Cam Ward, the presumed number-one pick, so their choices in the first round would come down to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart. There's no guarantee either develops into a franchise quarterback, but the Saints might be willing to take that risk.
In his Sunday mock draft, Matt Johnson of Sportsnaut predicted that the Saints would trade back twice--once from ninth to 12th with the Dallas Cowboys, acquiring a 2025 third-round pick (no. 76 overall) and then from 12th to 17th with the Cincinnati Bengals, picking up a 2026 third-rounder.
Then, at number 17, Johnson tabbed the Saints to select Dart, justifying using the relatively high pick on the slightly high-risk prospect with the added value of the two future third-rounders.
"After trading down twice in our 2025 NFL mock draft, the New Orleans Saints finally take their quarterback of the present and future," Johnson wrote. "Jaxson Dart isn’t a pro-ready starter and that makes this selection even riskier in light of the Derek Carr injury.
"However, he offers better physical tools than Shedeur Sanders and there has been enough buzz to believe he’s the preferred option for Kellen Moore. Trading down twice also helps justify the Saints using the 17th overall pick on a quarterback prospect who probably is more of a second-round talent."
Dart flew up draft boards with his FBS-leading 10.8 yards per passing attempt this season, tossing 29 touchdowns to six interceptions. The 21-year-old doesn't have a cannon for an arm, though, and he's a bit of an unknown because he didn't run a pro-style offense at Ole Miss.
The first round of the draft takes place on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.
