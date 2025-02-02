Saints News Network

Saints Predicted To Land Star Defensive Lineman To Pair With Bryan Bresee

The Saints could land a superstar defensive tackle in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Oct 15, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; View of a Crucial Catch logo on the helmet of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints may have gotten off to a solid start in 2024, but that quickly fizzled out until New Orleans was one of the worst teams in the league down the stretch.

Because of this disappointing season, the Saints landed a top ten pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. While their top pick is the most important selection, the Saints could turn their entire franchise around by making the perfect picks in rounds two, three, four, and five.

Jeremy Trottier of Saints Wire recently predicted the Saints would add Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker in the upcoming NFL Draft. Walker has impressive size, standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing nearly 350 pounds.

"Fleshing out the trenches on the other side, the Saints select Deone Walker out of Kentucky to put alongside Bryan Bresee," Trottier wrote. "The Saints love their Senior Bowl picks, the Eagles love their defensive line picks, merge the two narratives and you get an extremely high upside defensive tackle."

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee looks to be the kind of franchise defensive tackle that New Orleans could build the defensive line around. In two NFL seasons, Bresee has registered 12 sacks and nine passes defensed.

If the Saints can land Walker in the third round, they would lock down two potential franchise-altering defensive lineman.

Walker, 20, registered ten sacks across 37 career games at Kentucky. Given his size and strength, he has the ability to climb up draft boards with an impressive showing at the NFL Combine. If the Saints can land him in the third round, they would set their defensive line up for future success.

Zach Pressnell
