Saints News Network

Saints Predicted To Land Star Quarterback On Day 2 Of NFL Draft

Could the Saints land Jalen Milroe?

Zach Pressnell

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have a lot of holes to fill on their roster and they used the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft to patch one of these holes. With the No. 9 pick in the draft, the Saints selected Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. to bolster up their offensive line quite a bit, but in the process, they passed on quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

If Sanders is picked before the Saints select in round 2, there's a chance the Saints will head into the third round of the draft with no quarterback selected. At that point, it would be expected that New Orleans drafts one in round 3.

Bleacher Report's scouting department recently predicted the Saints would fill this hole at quarterback by selecting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the No. 7 pick of round 3 (No. 71 overall).

It's likely Milroe will still be on the board at that point and this selection makes a lot of sense.

Among the quarterbacks in this season's draft, Milroe has as much talent and raw potential as anybody. His speed and athleticism are almost unheard of for a quarterback. While his arm talent is still developing, the same critiques were made about Lamar Jackson.

This isn't to say that Milroe will be the next Jackson, but the Alabama product has too much potential to overlook.

There's a chance he flops like Terrelle Pryor did. But there's also a chance he shines like Jackson. The real answer is likely somewhere in the middle, and I wouldn't be surprised to see the Saints take a shot on him in round 3.

More NFL: Saints Could Still Land Shedeur Sanders After Round 1 Snub

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News