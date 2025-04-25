Saints Predicted To Land Star Quarterback On Day 2 Of NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints have a lot of holes to fill on their roster and they used the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft to patch one of these holes. With the No. 9 pick in the draft, the Saints selected Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. to bolster up their offensive line quite a bit, but in the process, they passed on quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
If Sanders is picked before the Saints select in round 2, there's a chance the Saints will head into the third round of the draft with no quarterback selected. At that point, it would be expected that New Orleans drafts one in round 3.
Bleacher Report's scouting department recently predicted the Saints would fill this hole at quarterback by selecting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the No. 7 pick of round 3 (No. 71 overall).
It's likely Milroe will still be on the board at that point and this selection makes a lot of sense.
Among the quarterbacks in this season's draft, Milroe has as much talent and raw potential as anybody. His speed and athleticism are almost unheard of for a quarterback. While his arm talent is still developing, the same critiques were made about Lamar Jackson.
This isn't to say that Milroe will be the next Jackson, but the Alabama product has too much potential to overlook.
There's a chance he flops like Terrelle Pryor did. But there's also a chance he shines like Jackson. The real answer is likely somewhere in the middle, and I wouldn't be surprised to see the Saints take a shot on him in round 3.
