Saints Predicted To Land Trade For Breakout QB To Boost Offense
The New Orleans Saints have the worst quarterback situation in football, but they also have one of the more entertaining quarterback battles in the league.
Jake Haener has effectively been left behind by youngster Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough. Shough and Rattler are seemingly deadlocked for the position as we head into the final week of the preseason.
Still, there's a chance the Saints could watch another potential starting quarterback fall into their laps. Teams will be cutting down their rosters over the next few weeks and the Saints could be the perfect landing spot for a lot of different backup quarterbacks in football.
FanSided's Christopher Kline recently put together a hypothetical trade package that would send Haener and a seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for former Georgia star Stetson Bennett IV.
Stetson Bennett IV would boost Saints' QB room
"The New Orleans Saints are home to the most depressing quarterback room in the NFL, which is a real accomplishment. Nobody expects New Orleans to win many games this season, but fans would at least appreciate a watchable product," Kline wrote. "The early returns on second-round pick Tyler Shough are awfully concerning, which means second-year QB Spencer Rattler probably gets the nod for Week 1 of the regular season.
"Rattler deserves a bit more credit than he gets as a former top recruit with plenty of natural talent, but his rookie season was largely underwhelming. We know Jake Haener's Saints future is moot. So what if Bennett comes in and is just the Saints' best quarterback? That feels like an entirely plausible reality. He brings a level of pedigree not found elsewhere on the roster. At worst, he's another warm body in a QB room that is bound to shift as the season progresses."
The Saints should do a deal like this in a heartbeat.
Bennett has looked solid in the preseason while Haener, again, looks like an afterthought in the quarterback competition. Replacing Haener with Bennett would give the Saints an improvement at QB3 at the very least, but in reality, there's a chance the Georgia product could realistically compete for the starting job, especially if Rattler and Shough struggle to open the season.
This isn't a make-or-break deal for the Saints. It wouldn't make them Super Bowl contenders. But it would improve the offense and improve the quarterback room, even if it's just a little bit.
