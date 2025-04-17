Saints News Network

Saints Predicted To Make Surprising Derek Carr Decision

Will the Saints hold onto Derek Carr this season?

Zach Pressnell

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have a tough decision to make with their veteran signal caller Derek Carr this season. Carr suffered a shoulder injury dating back to last season and now, his 2025 season is in question.

The Saints need to decide whether they want to keep him on the roster or not. Carr is still a candidate to be cut or even traded, though the latter is very, very unlikely at this point. Still, the decision is quite a tough one.

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently suggested that the Saints should and would hold onto Carr this season.

"Suddenly, a shoulder injury suffered last year is threatening Carr's 2025 season," Gagnon wrote. "It feels like there's more to this, and that was also suggested by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated when he noted trade rumors began to swirl soon after Kellen Moore was hired as head coach in February. 

"Where He Will Land: Saints. Carr is too costly and damaged to go elsewhere now, but don't be surprised if he spends most or all of the season on the sideline. Where He Should Land: Saints. As a backup while the team explores ways to get rid of him beyond 2025."

Holding onto Carr is the right decision here. The Saints still don't have a franchise signal caller and there's a chance they don't find one in the upcoming NFL Draft either. Keeping Carr on the roster would be beneficial toward mentoring the quarterback room and potentially playing next season if New Orleans can't find a new starter.

Zach Pressnell
