Saints Predicted To Pass On Shedeur Sanders, Select Elite Prospect
The New Orleans Saints could be without quarterback Derek Carr this season. Carr suffered a shoulder injury, and it may keep him on the sidelines for the entire season.
Because of this, NFL Draft experts are heavily connecting the Saints to Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the upcoming draft. Sanders was previously seen as a top five pick, but now it seems as though he'll be available to the Saints at pick No. 9.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently predicted Sanders would fall to the Saints at pick No. 9, but the Saints would pass up on him. Instead, Scataglia predicted the Saints would draft Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"The Saints are rudderless and aren't really building to anything notable," Scataglia wrote. "They hired Kellen Moore as their new head coach and somehow signed veterans in free agency. What this team needs is a total rebuild - they should blow this roster up and start from scratch.
"Well, they could slowly begin this process by taking some players in the 2025 NFL Draft who could provide some long-term stability and are also obviously on their cheap rookie contracts. Tet McMillan is a great wide receiver prospect and is there for the taking with the ninth pick in this NFL mock draft. The Saints could be solid candidates to take a QB here, so Shedeur Sanders must be considered."
On the surface, this looks like a horrendous move for the Saints and there's a chance that it plays out to be one, too. But if New Orleans isn't in love with Sanders as a prospect, there's no reason to reach on him with this selection.
There's a reason the QB-needy Cleveland Browns and New York Giants are likely to pass on him. Drafting the best wide receiver in the draft, McMillan, wouldn't be a disappointing selection whatsoever.
