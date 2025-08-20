Saints Tanking? New Orleans Linked To Perfect Tyler Shough Replacement
The New Orleans Saints are in the worst quarterback situation in the entire NFL.
Right now, rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is battling with second year option Spencer Rattler to be the team's next starting quarterback, but neither have impressed in training camp or the preseason beyond a few solid plays.
FanSided's Scott Rogust recently suggested the Saints were in the perfect position to tank for Texas quarterback Arch Manning at the top of the first round in next off season's NFL Draft.
Could Arch Manning be the answer for the Saints?
"Another team with Manning ties, and with uncertainty at quarterback. Archie Manning spent 12 years with the New Orleans Saints, so it would be something if they could end up with Arch," Rogust wrote. "The Saints have a new head coach in Kellen Moore, who has the task of picking the team's starting quarterback after Derek Carr retired. The competition as a whole hasn't been anything to write home about in training camp.
"Moore has yet to make his decision on who will win the QB1 job. Even before this Manning news, Saints fans were undoubtedly eyeing the 2026 quarterback class. Even in what is a weak NFC South, the Saints don't exactly look like a team that can feasibly win the division. They should be considered favorites to land the No. 1 pick."
First of all, I don't imagine the Saints will "tank" this season. Instead, they could land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft because of how poorly their roster has been configured.
And it's tough to predict Manning to go No. 1 overall because he's already voiced his willingness to return to Texas for another season. Along with that, he hasn't even plaued a full season in college yet, so scouting him as the No. 1 pick is nearly impossible to be certain about.
At the end of the day, it's a Manning we're talking about. If all goes well with his college season and he opts to declare for the draft, the Saints would be the perfect landing spot. But a lot has to go right for this to work out.
