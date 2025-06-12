Saints News Network

Saints Predicted To Target Potential Tyler Shough Replacement

The Saints may begin looking for new quarterback options sooner rather than later.

Jun 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) gives a play call at the line during minicamp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have been left scrambling for quarterback options following Derek Carr's shocking retirement.

The team drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he doesn't appear as a long term option. I could be wrong, but Shough is likely to struggle early in his NFL career.

John Buhler of FanSided recently suggested the Saints could look to replace Shough with a top draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

"What if Tyler Shough is as good as the Saints' brass believes he might be?" Buhler wrote. "While I never saw it at any of his three stops in college, I would be lying to you if the former Oregon, Texas Tech and Louisville starter did not look impressive in the early part of the offseason.

"Then again, there are limitations to be had with Shough as a long-term starter. We heard good things about Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler coming out. Neither seem to be a future franchise guy in this league. Given that new offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier's son Garrett is the star quarterback of the nearby LSU Tigers, I would venture to guess Kellen Moore has eyes on the quarterback market."

With all the New Orleans connections to LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Saints targeting the young college quarterback. But this largely depends on how Shough performs this season.

If the rookie quarterback struggles like a lot of the media and fan base expects, the Saints might be ready to move on after a year. But if Shough wins a few games and shows some promise, it'll be hard to justify using a top draft choice on another young quarterback.

