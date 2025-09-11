Saints Receive Encouraging Injury News Ahead Of Week 2
Earlier this year, PFF analysts Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman discussed young New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga as the team's X-factor heading into the season. Fuaga plays a crucial role as a starting offensive tackle for a team built around a young quarterback.
"One step toward greater success for the Saints’ offensive line would be a second-year breakout from Taliese Fuaga. His 65.7 PFF overall grade last season was a solid mark, considering he was playing left tackle, where he never played a single snap in college," They wrote. "With 2025 first-rounder Kelvin Banks Jr. in the fold, Fuaga may move back to his more comfortable position at right tackle."
But the Saints only had Fuaga for one week during the 2025 regular season before he suffered a knee injury.
Early in the week ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, players and coaches seemed to indicate that Fuaga was doing well, but he wasn't practicing.
Saints need Taliese Fuaga back on the field more than ever
On Thursday, the star offensive tackle returned to practice, though it was in a limited form. Either way, this is a very encouraging sign for a Saints team that's going to desperately need a healthy and mobile Fuaga in Week 2. It's unclear what his status for the game is at this point, but it's trending in the right direction as he finally returns to practice.
The reason that Fuaga is so crucial to the Saints this week has almost nothing to do with the Saints' offense. Obviously, having a franchise offensive tackle on the field will help, but he's crucial for the Saints this week because of who he'd be set to match up against.
Fuaga plays right tackle for the Saints, meaning he matches up with the opposing team's left defensive end. For the 49ers, that man is none other than the dominant Nick Bosa.
Bosa has been one of the best defensive linemen in football for years, and he got off to a fast start in Week 1. The Ohio State product recorded six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and three tackles for loss in the 49ers' Week 1 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
The Saints need their best right tackle in order to limit Bosa.
