Saints Receive Unanimous Prediction For Week 2 Matchup Vs. 49ers
The New Orleans Saints are looking to pick up their first win of the 2025 season in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering a 20-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. And with the Niners being battered by injuries, the Saints may be playing them at the perfect time.
While San Francisco gutted out a 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, they did not escape unscathed. For their Week 2 action, both George Kittle and Brock Purdy have already been ruled out, with Jauan Jennings and Trent Williams both being questionable for the game.
With several key players injured, that seemingly opens the door for the Saints to pick up an unexpected victory. However, Bleacher Report doesn't see it that way, as their staff unanimously predicted New Orleans would still lose this game,
Saints still predicted to lose in Week 2 vs. 49ers
"No matter who the San Francisco 49ers roll out for an injured Brock Purdy, they can beat the Saints by a touchdown or more as long as Christian McCaffrey is healthy enough to play a full game," Moe Moton wrote when explaining why he picked the 49ers over the Saints.
San Fran being shorthanded will undoubtedly make things more difficult for them, but it may not matter. New Orleans played well in Week 1 against Arizona, but the lack of talent across the board still has many folks believing it won't be able to pick up its first win of the season.
Of course, anything can happen in the NFL, and predictions are just predictions. If Spencer Rattler can avoid making any mistakes under center, and Mac Jones struggles while filling in for Purdy, the door will be wide open for the Saints to sneak in and pick up a win.
The odds may still be against them, but if New Orleans plays like it did in Week 1, it could surprise some folks when they take the field next. Kickoff for their clash with the 49ers is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.
More NFL: 3 Bold Predictions For Saints-49ers Week 2 Match Up