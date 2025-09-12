Saints-49ers Bold Prediction Will Anger New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints are going to take on an injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers team this weekend.
San Francisco isn't going to have quarterback Brock Purdy or tight end George Kittle on the field on Sunday. Former New England Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones is expected to be under center for the 49ers against New Orleans.
While this is the case, the buzz still isn't overtly positive heading into the matchup. In fact, CBS Sports' Garrett Podell wrote up a story with Week 2 "bold" predictions and despite the injuries predicted that the 49ers will score at least 20 points and take down the Saints this weekend.
"San Francisco 49ers score 20 or more points at Saints without Brock Purdy," Podell said. "San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is a long shot to play in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, and he could reportedly miss multiple weeks while dealing with shoulder and toe ailments. That's a big deal because San Francisco went 0-2 without Purdy in the lineup last season with both of those losses coming by at least 23 points.
Will the Saints take down the 49ers?
"Those performances line up with how coach Kyle Shanahan's offenses have performed without Purdy and previous longtime starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Shanahan's 49ers are 62-30 while averaging 27.2 points per game with either Purdy or Garoppolo starting and just 9-32 without either of them in the lineup while averaging under 20 points per game (19.6) in those 41 games. However, the 49ers will not only win but also score 20 or more points against the New Orleans Saints despite the history. The Saints put up a fight against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, losing by one score. Yes, Mac Jones, who will fill in for Purdy, threw as many interceptions (eight) as touchdowns last season (eight) while losing five of his seven starts in place of an injured Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville."
The Saints aren't ging to be at full strength themselves, but are much closer to it than San Francisco. Despite this, the perception around the team isn't overly high right now.
