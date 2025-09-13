Saints News Network

3 Bold Predictions For Saints-49ers Week 2 Match Up

The Saints will have their hands full with the 49ers this weekend...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore questions a play call against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 by a final score of 20-13. The Saints looked decent at times, but they couldn't come out with the win.

Heading into Week 2, the Saints have a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers will be without Brock Purdy and George Kittle, among others. There are members of the media who expect the Saints to compete at a high level this week, considering the 49ers will be starting Mac Jones at quarterback. But what's the most realistic outcome?

Here are three predictions for the Saints' Week 2 match-up with the 49ers.

Prediction 1: Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey combine for 150 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns

Neither team will have a prolific passing attack in Week 1. The Saints have Spencer Rattler under center. While he was impressive in Week 1, the team will likely lean on Alvin Kamara on offense. The same can be said about the 49ers and running back Christian McCaffrey.

This potent running back duo will combine for 150 yards rushing and two total touchdowns, whether that's a touchdown a piece or somebody scores twice. Both teams will likely lean on their running game, so it wouldn't be surprising to see both top backs eclipse 100 yards on the ground.

Prediction 2: Nick Bosa records 2+ sacks

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bos
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) chats up new teammate Bryce Huff (47) during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Nick Bosa is a game wrecker. Depending on which side he lines up on, he's either going to be faced with rookie Kelvin Banks Jr. or an injured Taliese Fuaga. If Fuaga can't play, it'll be a backup tackle.

Bosa wrecked the game in Week 1, securing six tackles, a sack, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. The Saints will do their best to stop Bosa, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him wreck the game again, recording two sacks of Rattler.

Prediction 3: Despite no Brock Purdy, the Saints lose by at least 7 points

With no Purdy for the 49ers, it seems like a lot of the media want to jump on the Saints as underdogs, but New Orleans still has Rattler as its quarterback. Mac Jones and Rattler are very similar in talent, and the 49ers have a much better roster around the position.

While it could feel like an upset brewing, the 49ers should still come out of this game as the victors. They have the better roster from top to bottom. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Saints lose by double digits.

Zach Pressnell
