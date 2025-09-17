Saints Receive Worrying Injury Update On Pair Of Starting Offensive Linemen
The New Orleans Saints are gearing up for their Week 3 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, and they are still looking for their first win of the season after coming up just short against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers in Weeks 1 and 2.
Of course, injuries are going to play a factor in this matchup for the Saints, as several key players are nursing various ailments heading into this game. On Wednesday, the team's first injury report was released, and a couple of worrisome injuries stood out to folks.
Among the guys who are dealing with injuries are starting offensive linemen Trevor Penning and Taliese Fuaga. While Penning managed to log a limited practice as he battles a toe injury, Fuaga did not practice at all due to back and knee injuries.
Saints hoping both Trevor Penning, Taliese Fuaga can play in Week 3
With Penning starting at left guard and Fuaga manning down the right tackle spot, the Saints could conceivably be without two of their top offensive linemen in Week 3. Add in Dillon Radunz, who is Penning's top backup at left guard, and the team could really be in trouble.
Of course, it's only Wednesday, so there's no reason to panic just yet when it comes to either guy's injury status. However, considering how well Penning and Fuaga played last season, and how well they have played to begin this season, New Orleans would obviously rather have them on the field as much as possible.
If Penning can't play, Radunz would be the top option to fill in for him, but again, his status is up in the air, too. That leaves Luke Fortner as the top option, with Xavier Truss and Torricelli Simpkins III also on the roster. For Fuaga, Asim Richards is the top backup at tackle, although he is more comfortable playing at left tackle instead of right tackle.
Penning and Fuaga have two more practices to get off the injury report, so there's still time for them to get healthy. However, the Saints may want to begin making contingency plans in the event one or both of them cannot play on Sunday.