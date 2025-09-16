Cam Jordan Has Request For Saints Fans After 49ers Loss
The New Orleans Saints lost their second game of the season this past weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.
New Orleans is 0-2 on the season and both games have come at home. The Saints will hit the road this upcoming weekend for the first time this season when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. Both of the Saints' first two games of the seasons took place at Caesars Superdome but there was one thing that was at least somewhat surprising Week 2. The 49ers were very well represented at Caesars Superdome. So much so to the point where Saints star Cam Jordan acknowledged that it was one of the few times that he could hear the opposing crowd that loud in New Orleans.
"I didn’t like it," Jordan said. "I didn’t like the noise coming from them. Especially when Saints Nation has been so strong for so long. One of the rare instances where you could actually hear the opposing crowd in a loud manner. We have to give our team more ways to win. We have to find a way to give the city more hope and hopefully that (Explicit) never happens again.”
Saints star Cam Jordan spoke out
It was a somewhat odd sight seeing that many 49ers fans in the stands. New Orleans now is hitting the road for two straight games on the road. They will return to New Orleans for a matchup against the New York Giants on Oct 5th. The season hasn't started off as planned and now the Saints have away games against the Seahawks and Buffalo Bills before returning back to New Orleans.
Luckily for New Orleans, it has 15 games left in the regular season. The Saints installed a lot of changes this offseason. Kellen Moore came to town as the head coach and brought with him new coordinators and a whole new offense and defense. There are new faces throughout, plus a new starting quarterback in Spencer Rattler. It's going to take time to get things right.