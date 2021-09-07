Saints Release Latavius Murray on Tuesday

According to the Tuesday NFL transaction report, the New Orleans Saints have released running back Latavius Murray. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the team approached the veteran about a pay reduction on Monday, but he refused. Now, he'll have to find another team, and the Ravens make a lot of sense given their misfortune with injuries.

Murray, having turned 31 in January, had two strong seasons with the Saints in 2019 and 2020. He totaled 11 touchdowns (9 rushing, 2 receiving) and had three 100-yard rushing performances filling in for Alvin Kamara. He didn't have the strongest training camp, and many thought he could have been a cap casualty and someone on the roster bubble.

If you're wondering who might handle duties behind Kamara from a Fantasy Football perspective, then look at Tony Jones Jr. for an immediate waiver pickup. He was impressive throughout training camp and shined in preseason action.

Meanwhile, the addition of Desmond Trufant became official. New Orleans will drop their first injury report on Wednesday, which should shed some more insight on player availability that we've had some questions on going into Week 1.

Hurricane Ida has brought a lot of devastation to the Louisiana area. Please consider donating to help those who have been affected. One great cause is donating to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football has already piloted a tremendous effort, and any support would be greatly appreciated as the area has a long road ahead to rebuild.

Read More Saints News