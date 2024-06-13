Saints Restructure Taysom Hill's Contract, Open Another $6.6 Million In Salary Cap Space
Every since the NFL scouting combine, it has been clear that the New Orleans Saints have big plans for offensive weapon Taysom Hill in their new offense. On Thursday, the team's commitment to him was doubled down.
Per Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, the Saints have restructured Hill's deal to open up another $6.6 million in salary cap space. ESPN's Katherine Terrell reports the move happened on Tuesday as the team kicked off mandatory minicamp.
The Saints had around $5.4 million in 2024 salary cap space available before this transaction. That number has now shot up to over $12 million per Over The Cap's tracking. That could mean a move is on the way, but it does not guarantee an impending transaction.
The move has a major impact on his contract in 2025 with money being pushed into future years. Hill's cap hit next season is now set to be $17,986,500.
The money that teams do not spend by season's end rolls over to the next season. With the Saints' concerted effort in balancing their books a bit more over the next couple of offseasons, that could be a logical way to go. However, $12 million may be too inticing not to spend if the right opportunity presents itself.
The team just learned this week that it will be without starting tight end Juwan Johnson for a "good amount of time." Which may lead many to assume that a transaction could be on the way at tight end. But considering the free agency talent available at the position, opening up $6.6 million to spend there seems a little overboard.
The team could be looking to make a larger splash with a signing like safety Justin Simmons who has connections with a lot of the defensive staff including defensive coorinator Joe Woods and defensive backs coach Marcus Robertson. But that may be more pie-in-the-sky.
If the team is looking to open more salary cap space at a later time, they could still restructure running back Alvin Kamara's deal as well. With a $10.2 million base salary, there are ample savings available.
Ultimately it will be seen in time what the Saints plan to do with these new funds, if anything at all. Until then, the biggest takeaway is that the move further confirms Hill is not going anywhere. Based on what we have seen at OTAs and minicamps, that always seemed to be the case.