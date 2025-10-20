Saints News Network

Saints-Seahawks Trade Speculation Gaining Steam After Chris Olave Update

The Saints could look to move on from one of their top weapons on offense...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs for a gain past New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints have been mixed in a lot of trade rumors this offseason, but they're all slowly beginning to die down.

Alvin Kamara has been one of the more discussed pieces at the trade deadline, but he recently suggested he would rather retire than be traded at the deadline. With that in mind, it wouldn't make sense for the Saints to move him.

Chris Olave is the other top name on the market. He's the best player on the Saints and there's a chance New Orleans would look to move him if it can't find a new contract extension with him in the near future. Olave would likely net the Saints a huge draft haul in return, so a trade could make sense, but Olave recently revealed he was working on signing an extension with the Saints. With that in mind, it's hard to imagine the team would be willing to move him.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently suggested the Saints could trade wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the trade deadline. Following the contract update for Olave, this idea would make a lot of sense.

Rashid Shaheed is expendable after Chris Olave's contract update

Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates after a play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"The Seahawks have rookie Tory Horton flashing as a big-play threat, but they could use a little more experience and extra speed to complement Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Klint Kubiak's aggressive downfield passing game," Iyer wrote. "Shaheed broke out for Kubiak when the latter also was in New Orleans."

The Saints likely wouldn't want to trade both of their top wide receivers. With Olave reportedly discussing an extension, Shaheed would make sense as a trade chip.

Shaheed's contract expires at the end of the season, which makes him even more intriguing as a trade candidate this year. The Seahawks need to add a deep threat wide receiver alongside superstar Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Trading for Shaheed would likely cost the Seahawks a late round pick and it would boost their offense quite a bit.

The Saints need to make some moves for the future. Holding onto Olave makes the most sense while trading Shaheed, even if it's for a late round pick, would make the most sense, too.

Published
