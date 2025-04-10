Saints Tabbed 'Worst Fit' For Potential First Round Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints have seemingly emerged as one of the most likely suitors for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders has been sliding down mock drafts to New Orleans at No. 9, and a lot of draft experts don't expect the Saints to pass on him. But is he a good fit in New Orleans?
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently suggested the Saints were one of the worst fits for Sanders despite the idea that they could land him at No. 9.
"In Sanders' case, a potential marriage with new head coach/offensive play-caller Kellen Moore may not be the ideal pairing," Sobleski wrote. "In two of the past three seasons, while serving as the offensive coordinator between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, Moore's quarterbacks ranked among the league's top 10 in average air yards per attempt.
"That statistic can vary based on the quarterback and his style of play. At the same time, Moore would have to cater his offense to Sanders since he's quite different from both Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott. Sanders' peak may be more in line with Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. That's still an excellent quarterback, but there's a reason why the Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford to win a Super Bowl."
Of all the teams in the top ten, the Saints are the most popular landing spot for Sanders. He might not be the caliber of quarterback that Jalen Hurts or Dak Prescott are, but he doesn't need to be. Kellen Moore is a good enough offensive mind to work well with Sanders. If Moore sees it as a good fit, the Saints don't need much more from anybody else.
