Saints Linked To Aaron Rodgers After Shocking Shedeur Sanders Snub
The New Orleans Saints came into the NFL Draft with a desperate need for quarterback. But at pick No. 9, they passed on Shedeur Sanders and selected offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. While Banks is a good piece of the team and a solid pick, the Saints still have no quarterback.
Where will the Saints turn at quarterback?
Billy Heyen of Sporting News recently suggested the Saints could still be a candidate to sign veteran free agent Aaron Rodgers.
"Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent. For some reason, he hasn't reached an agreement with the Steelers yet," Heyen wrote. "Could he be hoping for a different option? At least as of Thursday night, Rodgers was still in play for the Saints. New Orleans hasn't demonstrated a giant interest in Rodgers.
"New Orleans hasn't demonstrated a giant interest in Rodgers. But he could have some things to like with the Saints. They've got Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and an offensive-minded head coach in Kellen Moore. Rodgers, 41, won't be around long. The Saints could still target an heir at QB later in the 2025 draft on either Friday or Saturday. Just don't count out anything with Rodgers. He might retire. He might sign with the Steelers. Or he could even choose a journey down to New Orleans to play for the Saints."
Signing Rodgers has always felt out of reach for the Saints and it still feels that way. While there's not a zero percent chance of landing him, the fans shouldn't hold out too much hope.
New Orleans will likely take a quarterback down the board, potentially grabbing Jalen Milroe or Tyler Shough in the second or third round. It's quite unlikely they sign Rodgers.
