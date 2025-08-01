Saints Shocker? New Orleans Linked To Trade For Breakout QB
The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr to retirement earlier this offseason and replaced him with rookie Tyler Shough. The Saints' quarterback room is now one of the worst units in the league and it's clear they need to make an addition ahead of the season, no matter how small.
FanSided's Wynston Wilcox recently urged the Saints to pick up the phone and call the Los Angeles Chargers to swing a trade for Trey Lance.
"It will take more than one good preseason half, but if Lance continues to look like his former self, it's possible a team jumps at the chance to trade for him," Wilcoz wrote. "One team to watch would be the New Orleans Saints. They could probably benefit from veteran experience in the quarterback room. Spencer Rattler is in his second year, Tyler Shough is a rookie and Taysom Hill isn’t really starter quality.
"If he does enough to impress Kellen Moore, it could be a chance for him to prove he can be a starter in the NFL again. The San Francisco 49ers gave up on him; so did the Cowboys. The Chargers provided a chance for him to revive his career. Now he just has to capitalize on the opportunity in front of him."
Lance, 25, has never been given a shot in the NFL. He's a former top pick with a lot of potential and a lot of raw talent. Earlier this week, Lance turned heads with a very impressive performance at the NFL's preseason Hall of Fame game.
The youngster likely doesn't have a future with the Chargers, but he could battle for playing time in New Orleans. The Saints could part ways with one or two draft picks in order to land Lance.
At worst, he'd be a much better backup than the Saints have. At best, the Saints and head coach Kellen Moore could rejuvanate his potential and help Lance become a starter in the NFL.
