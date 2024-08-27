Saints Shocker! Undrafted Rookie Cornerback Reportedly Makes Roster
Rico Payton went from an undrafted signing that few knew anything about to reportedly the newest member of the New Orleans Saints. As first reported by Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill and confirmed by our John Hendrix, Payton will make the Saints initial 53-man roster.
Undrafted out of tiny Pittsburg State in Kansas, Payton already had an uphill climb to make an NFL roster as an undrafted player. His odds grew even larger at a New Orleans cornerback position that includes Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, and rookie second-round selection Kool-Aid McKinstry.
Payton responded to the immense challenge by making an immediate impact in training camp. Even when facing the Saints top wideouts, he didn't back down and held his own in one-on-one matchups.
Once the preseason began, Payton raised his game to an even higher level. Heavily targeted throughout all three preseason contests, he'd turn into one of the team's defensive stars of the preseason.
Payton was targeted 14 times over three games. He allowed just three receptions while breaking up four passes and even added a sack on a corner blitz from the slot. Equally effective from the slot and the outside, Payton's play made it nearly impossible for the coaches to release him.
Every year in the NFL, there are surprise stories throughout the league and unheralded players that go on to stardom. Against all early predictions, Payton has now earned his first NFL job.
It's way too early to tell if Rico Payton will be one of those overlooked stars. For now though, he's beaten the odds to take a major step forward in his NFL journey.