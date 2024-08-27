Saints News Network

Keep Updated: Saints Final Roster Cuts and Reactions

Final roster cuts will be coming in soon enough for the Saints, as they have to go from 90 to 53 players.

John Hendrix

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Saints coaching staff put their heads together on Monday to try to make some tough decisions for their final roster, and it's imperative that they get it right. The players were off, and now they await their fate ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown deadline at 3 p.m. CT. Keep track of all the moves here along with some insight and reactions to the news.

New Orleans Saints Final Roster Cuts Tracker

Jacob Kibod
Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Jacob Kibodi (35) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Tennessee Titans safety Keaton Ellis (31) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

While no moves have rolled in yet, we'll keep this updated with each reported cut/release.

Get Caught Up On Saints Action

Spencer Rattle
Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Sainte quarterback Derek Carr (4) and fullback Adam Prentice (46) congratulate quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) after passing a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News