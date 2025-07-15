Saints Shocker? Why Trade For Disgruntled Star Makes Sense For New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints need to build their team from the ground up. They have one of the worst rosters in the league from top to bottom, especially after losing Derek Carr to retirement in the offseason. It seems like it's time for a complete franchise restart and it might be starting with second round pick, quarterback Tyler Shough.
While Shough is a major question mark at quarterback, the Saints' supporting cast is one of the worst units in the league. They have Chris Olave at wide receiver, but no help beyond him. Alvin Kamara is the lead running back, but he's quickly approaching the end of his better days.
The Saints could find a solution at wide receiver in the form of disgruntled Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin is currently dealing with contract issues with the Commanders and might not suit up for the team until he's given a new deal. Oftentimes, situations like this can get ugly very quickly. The Commanders may be forced to trade McLaurin in the coming months if he doesn't return to the field.
That's where the Saints come in. With Carr's massive contract off the books, New Orleans has the money to spend on a star like McLaurin. The Saints could package a few draft picks together and send them to Washington to land the star before giving him the contract he's worth.
It might not be the most likely move out there, but it certainly makes sense. If the Saints want to build around Shough, they need to give him weapons. Adding McLaurin alongside Olave would be quite a welcoming present for the young quarterback.
