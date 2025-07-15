Why Saints Trade For Disgruntled WR Makes Perfect Sense
The New Orleans Saints are in quite a bad spot heading into this season. They're going to be forced to turn to a new quarterback after Derek Carr entered a medical retirement earlier this offseason. To make matters worse, the core around rookie quarterback Tyler Shough (the expected starter) isn't great either.
The Saints desperately need to add another wide receiver opposite of Chris Olave. The wide receiver room in New Orleans is one of the worst units in football. Olave is always a question mark because of his continued issues with head and neck injuries.
Fortunately for the Saints, a perfect addition just landed on the trade block.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings recently requested a trade or a new contract from the team following a few weeks of unsuccessful negotiations. Jennings is coming off a career year in the Bay Area.
Last season, the star wide receiver caught 77 passes for nearly 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. He was a focal point of the 49ers offense and could become even more crucial this season with Deebo Samual out of town.
The Saints could emerge as the perfect landing spot if the 49ers are forced to trade him. New Orleans could look to package a few late round picks to send to the 49ers in exchange for the star. Adding him alongside Olave and running back Alvin Kamara would make Shough's life a lot easier as he tries to transition to the NFL.
