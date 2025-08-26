Saints Shot Down In Trade Talks For Steelers 4th-Year Punter: Report
As the New Orleans Saints finalize their 53-man roster, it appears the punter job is suddenly one to watch.
On Monday, the Saints released rookie James Burnip, as first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. That made another rookie, Kai Kroeger, the last man standing in what began as a wide-open competition at the start of training camp.
Maybe the job is Kroeger's for good at this point. But on Tuesday, an intriguing update dropped that hints the Saints aren't necessarily satisfied with what he's bringing to the table.
Saints tried to trade for Steelers' Corliss Waitman
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday morning that the Saints "inquired" about a trade for fourth-year punter Corliss Waitman of the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the Steelers have handed their starting job back to Waitman after he had it last year, shooting the Saints down.
"Corliss Waitman has won the Steelers punter job, and he had interest elsewhere," Schefter wrote. "The Saints inquired about trading for him before the Steelers made the final decision to stick with him."
Waitman far outshone any of the Saints' punters in the preseason, averaging 53.0 yards per punt. Kroeger clocked in at 46.0 and Burnip 37.6, though those numbers are skewed by small sample size and punts snapped inside the 50-yard line.
Kroeger, the five-year starter for South Carolina, averaged 47.8 yards per punt a year ago. One never knows how a rookie might adjust to the league, but his college pedigree and preseason performance should at least leave the Saints feeling confident he can do a solid job.
However, the Saints' interest in Waitman signals that at the very least, Kroeger will be on a short leash. Maybe New Orleans will pivot and keep looking for trade targets as roster cuts conclude, but even if it doesn't, Kroeger will be under pressure to immediately prove he is of starting caliber.
For a Saints team that could be punting a lot if the offense doesn't come together under quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough, Kroeger's performance is certainly a storyline to monitor if he's named the starter.
