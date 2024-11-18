Saints Should Immediately Sign Recent Addition To A Long-Term Deal
On October 22, the New Orleans Saints signed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling less than a week after his release from the Buffalo Bills. It was a necessary move for the Saints, who had lost starting wideouts Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Concussions may keep Olave out for the rest of the year, while Shaheed will definitely miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Valdes-Scantling, 30, spent the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers after being a fifth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Florida. Over those four years, he'd catch 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.
A free agent in 2022, Valdes-Scantling was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs. He'd spend the last two seasons with the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, catching 63 balls for 1,002 yards and three scores. He had six catches for 116 yards in the 2023 AFC Championship Game to help the Chiefs reach Super Bowl LVII. In their Super Bowl LVIII victory, he'd pull in a key touchdown reception.
Kansas City released Valdes-Scantling early last offseason. He was quickly signed by the Buffalo Bills, but didn't make nearly the impact that was expected. In six games with the Bills, he'd have only two receptions on nine targets for 26 yards. Within less than a week after his release by Buffalo, Valdes-Scantling was a Saint.
Unearthed Gem?
Out of necessity, the Saints pressed Valdes-Scantling into action almost right away. He was promoted to the active roster for the team's November 3 game against the Carolina Panthers and had one catch for five yards in that loss.
The following week against the Atlanta Falcons, Valdes-Scantling was one of the primary reasons for a Saints victory. He had a 40-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, then another long reception later in the quarter to set up his second touchdown. In all, Valdes-Scantling caught all three of his targets for 103 yards and two scores, all in the second quarter.
Against the Browns, Valdes-Scantling continued his big-play contributions. He pulled in two of his four targets for 87 yards. One of those was a 71-yard catch and run for a second quarter touchdown. He also nearly had another long score on a deep pass if it weren't for a brilliant breakup from Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.
Valdes-Scantling doesn't have statistics that jump off the page. In three games, he has six receptions on eight targets. However, three of those were for touchdowns with another directly resulting in a score. He has 201 yards and an eye-popping 33.5 per reception.
One of the most glaring weaknesses on the Saints roster was a lack of depth at wide receiver. That weakness was highlighted when the team lost both Olave and Shaheed, handcuffing the entire unit.
A.T. Perry, a 2023 draft choice, wasn't the answer and isn't even on the team anymore. Offseason veteran pickups Cedrick Wilson and Equanimeous St Brown have done absolutely nothing. Rookies Bub Means (currently on injured reserve) and Mason Tipton have some promise but seem best suited as solid pieces to fill out the depth chart.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling has brought at least some stability to a position that was in immediate disarray after losing their two playmakers. He's got good size, experience, and the speed to take the top off a defense or create big plays after the catch. Just as importantly, he has quickly earned the trust of quarterback Derek Carr.
A free agent at the conclusion of this year, the Saints would be wise to approach Valdes-Scantling about a contract extension right now. He shouldn't cost a ton of money and would make a playmaking trio with Olave and Shaheed next year.
New Orleans will have a lot of roster needs to address this offseason. Wide receiver is certainly on that list. Signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to an extension now would at least lessen the need at this position.