Saints Intriguing Draft Pick Called 'Insane Day 3 Steal'
The New Orleans Saints put together one of the more controversial draft classes in the league this year. It began when they drafted Kelvin Banks Jr. in a move nobody expected them to make.
They really shocked the NFL world when they selected quarterback Tyler Shough at the top of the second round.
But it wasn't all bad for the Saints.
NFL Spinzone's Marcus Mosher loved the Saints' selection of Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. Mosher called it an 'insane Day 3 pick' in the NFL Draft.
"Stutsman isn’t the twitchiest athlete, but he is a downhill thumper with plenty of experience. He has excellent size (6’3, 233 pounds) and was uber-productive at Oklahoma, racking up 36 tackles for a loss and eight sacks," Mosher wrote. "Stutsman isn't a stiff in coverage either, but he's at his best when dropping into zones and reading the eyes of the quarterback.
"Despite being a back-to-back All-American selection, Stutsman fell to the fourth round of the NFL Draft. However, he shouldn’t have any problem cracking the starting lineup soon for the Saints. He is an aggressive linebacker with the size and athletic traits to be an impact player right away at the next level."
Despite being one of the best linebackers in the country, Stutsman fell to the Saints on Day 3 of the draft.
You won't hear anybody in New Orleans complaining about that, though.
Stutsman has the ability to play right away for the Saints with the natural instincts of a veteran. He's the kind of aggressive linebacker it's going to take to play in a division with a running back like Bijan Robinson.
