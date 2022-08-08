Skip to main content

Saints Bring Back LB Chase Hansen

New Orleans brings back a familiar face to add training camp competition to the linebacker position.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints have brought back veteran LB Chase Hansen. According to John Hendrix of the Saints News Network, Hansen practiced with the team on Monday morning at training camp.

Hansen's signing is a response to the abrupt retirement of LB Kiko Alonso, who was re-signed by the Saints last week. Alonso retired after one practice with the team.

An undrafted rookie from Utah in 2019, Hansen missed his entire first year with a back injury. He made the team’s active roster in 2020 and appeared in two regular season games with one defensive snap and 24 more on special teams. He also saw special teams action in both of the Saints playoff games that year.

Hansen made the squad again last season. He spent most of the year on the practice squad, but got in on one defensive play and 72 special teams snaps over three games of action.

The 29-year-old Hansen had 32 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, and 6 interceptions for Utah over his final three seasons from 2016 to 2018.

At 6’3” and 224-Lbs.,Hansen is a converted safety who has solid open field coverage skills. He’ll battle for one of the Saints final spots at linebacker on the depth chart.

Aug 14, 2021; New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) celebrates with linebacker Chase Hansen (42) after stopping the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY

Aug 14, 2021; New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) celebrates with linebacker Chase Hansen (42) after stopping the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY

New Orleans is set at starter with All-Pro Demario Davis and promising second-year LB Pete Werner. Kaden Elliss is expected to be the third linebacker in the rotation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Saints also signed Eric Wilson in free agency and added athletic rookie D'Marco Jackson with a fifth-round choice. Third-year linebackers Andrew Dowell and Zack Baun also look to hold on to their roster spots with strong starts to training camp. 

Recent Saints News Network Articles:

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_18813927_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Why the Saints Won't Trade for RB Kareem Hunt

By Bob Rose1 hour ago
USATSI_17037592_168388561_lowres-1
News

Saints Add Cornerback Competition

By Bob Rose2 hours ago
Saints WR Michael Thomas
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Offensive Weapons Keys to the Playoffs?

By Kyle T. Mosley22 hours ago
Bayou Blitz 2022 Template
Podcasts

Bayou Blitz Podcast: Ep. 3 - Saints Training Camp Week 1 Recap

By Brendan Boylan23 hours ago
USATSI_18781887_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Training Camp Practice Day 10: Notes and Observations

By John HendrixAug 6, 2022 2:28 PM EDT
Countdown to kickoff #54 Kiko Alonso
News

Saints LB Kiko Alonso Abruptly Retires

By Kyle T. MosleyAug 6, 2022 1:40 PM EDT
USATSI_18770207_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Gardner-Johnson's Camp Absence is a Family Matter, Not Contract Related

By Brendan BoylanAug 6, 2022 1:19 PM EDT
USATSI_18761063_168388561_lowres
Training Camp

Saints Move S Smoke Monday to Injured Reserve, Officially Sign Kiko Alonso

By Bob RoseAug 5, 2022 3:02 PM EDT