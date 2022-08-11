Skip to main content

Saints Ink a Veteran Cornerback

New Orleans adds another defensive back to compete for depth spots in the aftermath of two season-ending injuries.
Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that the New Orleans Saints are signing CB Brian Allen to their training camp roster. The 28-year-old Allen is a five-year NFL veteran and has most recently played with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

A fifth-round choice by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Utah, Allen was mostly a special teams player in two years with the Steelers. After being waived with an injury settlement in 2019, Allen spent a year on the Seahawks practice squad. He’d spend time with the Bills and Bengals practice squads in 2020, appearing in one contest with the San Francisco 49ers.

Allen played three games with the Cleveland Browns in 2021, exclusively on special teams. He was selected in the 2022 USFL Draft by the Birmingham Stallions and played a key role on the defensive unit of the eventual league champions.

A physical player at 6’3” and 215-Lbs., Allen is best at off-ball coverage responsibilities and could work into the lineup as a safety. He’s played just 24 career defensive snaps in the NFL, but is a rugged special teams contributor.

Apr 16, 2022; Birmingham Stallions defensive back Brian Allen (29) and New Jersey Generals wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (5) go up for a pass. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY

As a senior at Utah in 2016, Allen intercepted 4 passes, broke up six others, and added 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

New Orleans signs Allen after a prior workout. The signing comes after the team had lost defensive backs Smoke Monday and Bryce Thompson to season-ending injuries. 

Allen is expected to see some action when the Saints travel to face the Houston Texans on Saturday for their preseason opener. 

