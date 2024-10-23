Saints News Network

Saints' Star Players Making Their Comeback—Week 8 Injury Updates!

The first Saints injury report of Week 8 is a little encouraging, but we still have a long way to go.

John Hendrix

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Saints put out their first injury report of week, as they make preparations to head out to the West Coast to take on the Chargers. To kick off Week 8, 14 players are on the initial list.

Week 8 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday

Derek Carr has resumed throwing this week, but won't be ready for Sunday
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) reacts after an injury during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Derek Carr (oblique)
  • Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)

LIMITED

  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Lucas Patrick (chest)
  • Pete Werner (hamstring)
  • Connor McGovern (back)
  • Chris Olave (concussion)
  • Khalen Saunders (back)
  • Taysom Hill (rib)
  • Alvin Kamara (hand/rib)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)
  • Juwan Johnson (shoulder)

FULL

  • Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
  • Spencer Rattler (hip)

Among those who were not spotted during the open portion of practice included Carr, Saunders and Saldiveri. Olave, Werner and Ruiz officially returned, so it's a step in the right direction. As for Carr, he won't be ready this weekend, so rookie Spencer Rattler will get his third consecutive start.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

