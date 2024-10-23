Saints' Star Players Making Their Comeback—Week 8 Injury Updates!
The first Saints injury report of Week 8 is a little encouraging, but we still have a long way to go.
In this story:
The Saints put out their first injury report of week, as they make preparations to head out to the West Coast to take on the Chargers. To kick off Week 8, 14 players are on the initial list.
Week 8 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Derek Carr (oblique)
- Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
LIMITED
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Lucas Patrick (chest)
- Pete Werner (hamstring)
- Connor McGovern (back)
- Chris Olave (concussion)
- Khalen Saunders (back)
- Taysom Hill (rib)
- Alvin Kamara (hand/rib)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)
- Juwan Johnson (shoulder)
FULL
- Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
- Spencer Rattler (hip)
Among those who were not spotted during the open portion of practice included Carr, Saunders and Saldiveri. Olave, Werner and Ruiz officially returned, so it's a step in the right direction. As for Carr, he won't be ready this weekend, so rookie Spencer Rattler will get his third consecutive start.
Published