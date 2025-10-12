Saints Star RB Would Make Sense As Trade Target For Injury-Riddled Chargers
The New Orleans Saints have been mixed in a lot of trade rumors this season. They're one of the worst teams in football and a lot of experts expect them to trade some veterans this year.
One of the players closely linked to trades this season is running back Alvin Kamara, though Kamara has reportedly told the team he wants to remain a Saint. Still, the team could opt out of honoring his wishes if it's best for the franchise.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently discussed the massive hole at running back for the Los Angeles Chargers after injuries to Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton. Rapoport listed Kamara as a potential trade target for the Chargers this season.
Chargers could solve their biggest problem in trade with Saints
"The Los Angeles Chargers placed a second running back on injured reserve this past week, and that position is expected to be a focus for them with the Nov. 4 trade deadline less than a month away," Rapoport wrote. "The Chargers have been calling teams for running back help, canvassing the league for either a depth piece or a starter, sources say. Los Angeles lost free-agent signing Najee Harris for the rest of the season to a torn Achilles in Week 3, while rookie Omarion Hampton will miss at least four games after he was placed on IR this week with an ankle injury.
"That leaves the Chargers with Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal as their main backs beginning this Sunday against the Dolphins. Among the RBs expected to garner interest from around the league are the Saints' Alvin Kamara (who does not want to be traded) and the Jets' Breece Hall (who said this week that he wants to remain in New York)."
The Chargers have the perfect opportunity to steal the AFC West this year. The Kansas City Chiefs have stumbled a bit early in the season, but the Chargers need to add a talented running back.
After Harris' injury, a trade for Kamara would have made sense as a complement back with Hampton. But with Hampton on the injured reserve, too, the Chargers could give up a late round draft pick for the Saints veteran running back in order to continue their playoff push.
This idea could make sense for both sides if the Saints are willing to go against Kamara's wishes and trade him. Only time will tell if that's a possibility.
