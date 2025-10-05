Najee Harris Injury Ignites Huge Saints-Chargers Trade Speculation
The New Orleans Saints have been at the center of a lot of trade speculation over the last few weeks. Star running back Alvin Kamara is one of their top trade chips and the Saints might be forced to listen to trade offers if there are as many teams interested as it seems.
Kamara is getting older, and it doesn't seem like he has much of a future with the Saints. New Orleans is unlikely to be competitive for the rest of Kamara's NFL career, so it might make more sense to trade him than to hold onto him. And there should be no shortage of potential suitors.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently listed the Los Angeles Chargers as a potential landing spot in a big trade for Kamara. Chargers running back Najee Harris recently suffered a season-ending lower leg injury and the team could look to add to the running back room.
Chargers-Saints linked in potential trade for Alvin Kamara
"Alvin Kamara has been with the New Orleans Saints since being drafted back in the 2017 NFL Draft and has been one of the very best receiving backs of this generation, period," Scataglia wrote. "A five-time Pro Bowler, Kamara has nearly 12,000 scrimmage yards and clearly still has something left in the tank.
"While you may get annoyed at my suggestion; the Kansas City Chiefs would make a lot of sense, as they need another weapon out of the backfield, and Kamara fits that offense like a glove. The LA Chargers might also be in the market for another running back with the injury to Najee Harris as well."
The Chargers could look to add another running back after Harris' injury. Los Angeles has rookie Omarion Hampton, but he can't carry the weight of a Jim Harbaugh offense by himself. Adding Kamara as the other top back would take the Chargers' offense to the next level. It would be Harbaugh's own version of the dynamic running back duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit.
The Saints should take whatever they can get for Kamara at this point. If that means it's a sixth-round pick, then the Saints should be fine with it. At this point, all eyes should be on the future in New Orleans.
