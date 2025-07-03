Saints Suggested As Last-Minute Free Agent Fit For Ex-Chargers Standout
The New Orleans Saints were active in free agency--perhaps surprisingly so. But do they have any final signings on the docket?
It's not expected to be a championship season in New Orleans, but stacking as many wins as possible under first-year head coach Kellen Moore is a worthy goal. The Saints signed a few veterans up and down the roster, but they still have one noteworthy hole on defense.
Marshon Lattimore's departure last season via trade left a talent gap at cornerback. Currently, the Saints have Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor slated as the starters, with uninspiring names like Isaac Yiadom and Rico Payton serving as depth.
That's why one football writer thinks the Saints could still add a free agent corner with some name value.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder named the Saints as potential suitors for ex-Los Angeles Chargers corner Asante Samuel Jr., who is likely still unsigned at least in part because of health questions.
"The 2021 second-round pick played only four games last fall after a shoulder injury put him on injured reserve. Making matters worse, he said this has been a lingering issue that he’s been dealing with his entire life, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, and he had neck surgery in April," Holder wrote.
"Fowler also reported that Samuel met with the Saints in May. That pairing would make a lot of sense, as New Orleans is looking to rebuild and could use some help at cornerback after trading Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders in November and letting Paulson Adebo walk in free agency."
Samuel would be a last-minute addition, but a potentially impactful one. He totaled six intereceptions and 37 passes defended during his four seasons as a Charger, with only a 59.5 percent completion rate allowed in coverage.
Though Holder's idea is no guarantee New Orleans will pursue the 25-year-old, it's worth looking into if all it takes is a cheap one-year contract.
