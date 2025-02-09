Saints To Hire Kellen Moore After Super Bowl, Per Adam Schefter Report
It's just a matter of time until Kellen Moore becomes the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints.
On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter offered the most credible report yet about the Saints targeting Moore. After Moore and the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans will work on hammering out a contract for its new head coach.
"Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is expected to become the New Orleans Saints' head coach, barring any unexpected developments, league sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote. "Moore has been the top candidate for the vacant Saints job since completing a pair of interviews with New Orleans last month."
NFL rules bar the Saints from speaking with Moore during the final leadup to Super Bowl LIX.
"The Saints are making sure they do everything by the book so as not to break any rules and risk potential penalties," Schefter wrote. "New Orleans learned from the lesson of the Arizona Cardinals, who were penalized for tampering with then-Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, whom they eventually hired as their head coach. Arizona and Philadelphia ultimately agreed to a draft compensation penalty as a result of a phone call between Gannon and the Cardinals that took place during a no-contact period in advance of Super Bowl LVII."
Schefter added the Saints and Moore don't expect "any challenges" when they negotiate a contract, which could double or triple Moore's current deal with the Eagles. Additionally, Moore "privately" has told people he wants the Saints job.
Once New Orleans hires Moore, there won't be any remaining head coaching vacancies in the NFL.
