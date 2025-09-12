Spencer Rattler Gets Confident Endorsement From Ex-Saints Head Coach
The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr during the offseason to a shocking medical retirement. This left the Saints with a very depleted quarterback room. They had Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener from last season, as well as rookie signal-caller Tyler Shough.
After a long and heated quarterback battle between Shough and Rattler, Saints head coach Kellen Moore opted to roll forward with Rattler as the starter. In Week 1, Rattler wasn't the top quarterback in the league, but he played his role very well.
Rattler didn't find the end zone, but he kept the Saints in the game. Rattler put together multiple scoring drives for the Saints despite a lack of core playmakers around him. To make matters better for the Saints, Rattler even led the team on a potential game-tying drive at the end of the game, but the game-tying touchdown fell through the hands of Juwan Johnson.
Spencer Rattler receives endorsement from former Saints head coach
After the game, Rattler received quite high praise from the former Saints head coach Jim Mora in a conversation with WDSU's Fletcher Mackel.
"I would put him in the next step up to being good. I don't think he was just okay," Mora said. "I think under the circumstances, first game, he basically played just five games a year ago. He's not an experienced guy, not a veteran guy, but he played with a lot of confidence. I thought he did pretty good."
Rattler flashed a lot more potential in Week 1 than anybody could have imagined. Last season, it was disastrous whenever Rattler would take the field in Carr's absence. But in Week 1, Rattler was excellent. He showed composure in the pocket, as well as good decision-making.
The Saints don't have very many options at wide receiver for Rattler to use. Alvin Kamara is the only top running back on the roster. Johnson is a solid tight end option, but the Saints desperately need more playmakers.
Either way, Rattler was solid in Week 1, and he will look to build on it in Week 2.
