Saints News Network

Saints Urged To Avoid Drafting Promising Quarterback In NFL Draft

One NFL writer doesn't think the Saints should draft Tyler Shough.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Dec 23, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; General view of a New Orleans Saints helmet during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints need to add a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it seems like they have their sights set on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. There are other options for the Saints to explore including other prospects and free agent quarterbacks, but Sanders seems to be the top name on their list.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski suggested the Saints will be in "Sanders-or-bust territory" in the NFL Draft and actively urged New Orleans to avoid drafting Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.

"The New Orleans Saints either need to be all in or completely out of this year's quarterback class. Half-measures won't get the job done," Sobleski wrote. "With news of Derek Carr's shoulder injury, which threatens his status for the 2025 season, it's time for the Saints to be bold.

"Louisville's Tyler Shough is the most obvious example of a prospect viewed as a talented option but wouldn't serve the Saints' purposes, as a soon-to-be 26-year-old rookie with an extensive injury history and one season as a full-time starter. The Saints should basically be in Sanders-or-bust territory, with Spencer Rattler serving as the alternative if the pick doesn't happen."

Out of all the late round quarterbacks for the Saints to explore, Shough is one of the worst options. His age and injury history make him the kind of prospect New Orleans needs to avoid.

The Saints could look into selecting a lot of different options throughout the draft, but Shough might not be the one to go after. Landing Sanders needs to be the top priority, but the Louisville product won't work as a positive backup plan.

More NFL: Saints Predicted To Pass On Shedeur Sanders, Select Elite Prospect

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News