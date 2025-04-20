Saints Urged To Avoid Drafting Promising Quarterback In NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints need to add a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it seems like they have their sights set on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. There are other options for the Saints to explore including other prospects and free agent quarterbacks, but Sanders seems to be the top name on their list.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski suggested the Saints will be in "Sanders-or-bust territory" in the NFL Draft and actively urged New Orleans to avoid drafting Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.
"The New Orleans Saints either need to be all in or completely out of this year's quarterback class. Half-measures won't get the job done," Sobleski wrote. "With news of Derek Carr's shoulder injury, which threatens his status for the 2025 season, it's time for the Saints to be bold.
"Louisville's Tyler Shough is the most obvious example of a prospect viewed as a talented option but wouldn't serve the Saints' purposes, as a soon-to-be 26-year-old rookie with an extensive injury history and one season as a full-time starter. The Saints should basically be in Sanders-or-bust territory, with Spencer Rattler serving as the alternative if the pick doesn't happen."
Out of all the late round quarterbacks for the Saints to explore, Shough is one of the worst options. His age and injury history make him the kind of prospect New Orleans needs to avoid.
The Saints could look into selecting a lot of different options throughout the draft, but Shough might not be the one to go after. Landing Sanders needs to be the top priority, but the Louisville product won't work as a positive backup plan.
