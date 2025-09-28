Saints Urged To Bench Key Starter In Favor Of Young Rookie
The New Orleans Saints have been one of the worst teams in football this year. They're 0-4 on the season with losses to the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, and Buffalo Bills.
The Saints were in close games with the Cardinals and 49ers before getting crushed by the Seahawks last week. In Week 4, the Saints stayed in the game against the Bills, but Spencer Rattler and the passing offense wasn't enough to keep them in the game. This could spark some change in the coming days or weeks.
Mark Powell of FanSided recently urged the Saints to bench Rattler in favor of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough after Week 4's disappointing loss.
Saints urged to bench Spencer Rattler after poor Week 4 performance
"The New Orleans Saints played an admirable game against the Buffalo Bills, a team expected to contend for a Super Bowl appearance in the AFC. The Saints defense held Josh Allen, last year's MVP, in check, but did give up over 100 yards rushing to James Cook. While the defense was a strong suit for New Orleans, the offense – specifically in the passing game – struggled mightily.
"Spencer Rattler's been a good story for the Saints, but Kellen Moore knows he isn't the long-term answer. The Saints are banking on next year already, but if Moore is to gain anything on this season, he needs to find out if any of the young QBs on this roster are worth building around."
Rattler had been solid for the most part, but he didn't look good on Sunday. It's tough to advocate for Shough to get the start over Rattler, as Rattler beat him out in a quarterback battle a few weeks ago, but if the starting quarterback doesn't begin to look better going forward, there's a chance he's on the hot seat.
There's also a chance Shough could win the job in practice. The rookie quarterback could begin catching up to the speed and aggressiveness in the NFL, which is a key part of surviving in the league.
Still, Rattler is a year younger than Shough. He's flashed potential in NFL games that hasn't been seen from Shough, as the rookie hasn't been given the opportunity yet. It's going to be a tough decision for coach Kellen Moore to continue to make.
