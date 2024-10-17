Don't Miss a Moment: Saints Week 7 Live Action Alerts!
Follow all of Thursday night's Saints action with in-game updates, notes and analysis.
In this story:
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints (2-4) need to win on Thursday night, and there's really no other way of putting it. The Superdome will have an interesting vibe to it with Sean Payton making his return with the Broncos (3-4) and also with Drew Brees in the house for him going into the Saints Hall of Fame. New Orleans can enter their mini-bye with some optimism if they can knock off Denver, but it's going to take a Herculean effort. Follow along with all of the game action here.
Who's Out for the Saints This Thursday Night?
Pregame Notes
- For anyone keeping score at home, here's the list of former Saints in action tonight for the Broncos: Wil Lutz, Michael Burton, Adam Trautman, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Lucas Krull, Jordan Jackson, Malcolm Roach, Kwon Alexander and Calvin Throckmorton. The only one who isn't is A.T. Perry.
- Denver has 11 coaches with ties to the Saints: Sean Payton, Joe Lombardi, Zach Strief, Declan Doyle, John Morton, Pete Carmichael, Michael Wilhoite, Joe Vitt, Mike Westhoff, Chris B njo and Dan Dalrymple.
- With Kendre Miller being in the lineup, I'd expect him to get some good target share tonight. It might be more of a 65-35 split with Alvin Kamara, but we'll see.
- Saints offensive line in walkthroughs (left to right): Taliese Fuaga, Nick Saldiveri, Connor McGovern, Landon Young, Trevor Penning. Lucas Patrick has been dealing with a chest injury and was limited the past two practices, but is active.
- I know we're still 20 minutes to kickoff and it's a Thursday night game, but the Superdome crowd is lacking. I can't say that I'm surprised.
- Dennis Allen has just one win in primetime. After the loss to the Chiefs, he's now 1-6. It would be a great night to change that.
- Defense got introduced tonight, as well as Drew Brees.
First Quarter - Broncos 3, Saints 0
Scoring
- Broncos, 5:28 (9-52, 5:04) - Wil Lutz 46-yard field goal.
Notes
- Not surprising that Bo Nix would use his legs in this game. That's something we talked in our game preview that if his reads weren't there immediately he'll take off.
- Saints lucked out on a Nix pass where two Broncos were wide open as everything.
- Finally, the Saints get a big stop to start the game.
- Great play design with Foster Moreau sneaking his way to getting open. Picked up 32 on the connection from Spencer Rattler.
- Rattler is fortunate that he didn't get picked off after escaping the sack.
- That's a great job by Anfernee Orji to shoot through and get a tackle for loss to set up the 3rd-and-6.
- Almost sack by Chase Young on the next play, but thankfully Nix didn't pick up the first.
- Wil Lutz got booed prior to his field goal attempt. That's interesting.
- Kendre Miller's first carry up the middle went for 8 yards. That's something you love to see.
- Rattler had a nice hookup to Bub Means on the 3rd-and-2 for 10 yards.
- Cody Barton had a free run at Spencer Rattler and made him fumble on the ensuing play to kill that drive.
- Paulson Adebo picked up a holding call as the quarter was winding down and Dennis Allen on the play said, "That's a bad call."
Highlights
Second Quarter - Broncos 6, Saints 0
Scoring
- Broncos, 13:24 (10-42, 5:15) - Wil Lutz 32-yard field goal.
Notes
- Sean Payton kept the offense on for 4th-and-1 but the defense didn't bite. They took a delay of game penalty instead.
- High snap from Connor McGovern nearly ended in disaster had it not been for the offside call on Denver. Cody Barton had a scoop-and-score after Rattler scrambled out and ran into Taliese Fuaga and then attempted to throw it.
Highlights
Published |Modified