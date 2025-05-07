Saints News Network

Saints Writer Shares Harsh Criticism Of Newly Signed Wide Receiver

Is Brandin Cooks doomed in New Orleans?

Zach Pressnell

Dec 18, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) carries the ball after a catch for a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
Dec 18, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) carries the ball after a catch for a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints seem to be in a lot of trouble this season, but they've made a few moves that should make the fans happy.

One of those moves was the decision to bring back veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks on a two-year deal. Cooks began his career with the Saints, spending three years with the team and recording nearly 3,000 receiving yards, but he's about a decade older now, so the expectations won't be the same.

FanSided's Lior Lampert recently shared low expectations and harsh criticism of the veteran wide receiver.

"Already on the back nine of his career, 2024 marked Cooks' worst season as a pro. He caught 26 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns across 10 games (nine starts)," Lampert wrote. "Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 63.2 overall grade, which ranked 78th of 98 qualifying receivers.

"To make matters worse, Cooks will compete with talented pass-catchers like Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Juwan Johnson for targets. Alvin Kamara is also arguably the league's top receiving back, another mouth to feed that should be ahead of him in the pecking order. Being the fourth or fifth option (at best) for a Saints club that doesn't project to fare well is not great, to put it mildly."

It's hard to imagine any wide receiver being too successful in the offense the Saints currently have, let alone a 31-year-old Cooks, who's seemingly on his last leg in the NFL.

Still, the fans should be quite happy to see the former first round pick back in New Orleans.

More NFL: Saints Could Swing Trade With Browns To Create Much Needed QB Depth

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News