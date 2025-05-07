Saints Writer Shares Harsh Criticism Of Newly Signed Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints seem to be in a lot of trouble this season, but they've made a few moves that should make the fans happy.
One of those moves was the decision to bring back veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks on a two-year deal. Cooks began his career with the Saints, spending three years with the team and recording nearly 3,000 receiving yards, but he's about a decade older now, so the expectations won't be the same.
FanSided's Lior Lampert recently shared low expectations and harsh criticism of the veteran wide receiver.
"Already on the back nine of his career, 2024 marked Cooks' worst season as a pro. He caught 26 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns across 10 games (nine starts)," Lampert wrote. "Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 63.2 overall grade, which ranked 78th of 98 qualifying receivers.
"To make matters worse, Cooks will compete with talented pass-catchers like Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Juwan Johnson for targets. Alvin Kamara is also arguably the league's top receiving back, another mouth to feed that should be ahead of him in the pecking order. Being the fourth or fifth option (at best) for a Saints club that doesn't project to fare well is not great, to put it mildly."
It's hard to imagine any wide receiver being too successful in the offense the Saints currently have, let alone a 31-year-old Cooks, who's seemingly on his last leg in the NFL.
Still, the fans should be quite happy to see the former first round pick back in New Orleans.
