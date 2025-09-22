Season-Ending Najee Harris Injury Could Lead To Huge Chargers-Saints Trade
The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten off to a quick 3-0 start, taking a commanding lead in the AFC West, but their excitement was recently crushed by Najee Harris' season-ending torn Achillies injury.
Bleacher Report's Andrew Peters recently discussed the crushing injury and the impact it could have on the Chargers.
"Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris reportedly will miss the rest of the season after suffering an Achilles injury against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport," Peters wrote. "In the second quarter of the game, Harris was lined up in the backfield and hit the ground immediately after he started running once the ball was snapped. He was then carried off the field.
"Harris joined the Chargers this offseason having recorded four consecutive seasons with 1,000 or more rushing yards, and he was hoping for more of the same this year. Unfortunately for him, his season hasn't gone well so far as he's logged just 33 rushing yards on nine carries through the first two games."
With this crushing news taking over the Chargers' 3-0 excitement, the team could begin exploring trade options to improve its roster before it's too late. The perfect option might be New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Alvin Kamara could be the perfect Najee Harris replacement for the Chargers
Kamara would be the perfect fit for the Chargers. Los Angeles already has rookie Omarian Hampton as their running back of the future, but he can't carry the load of a Jim Harbaugh ground game by himself. Acquiring a veteran like Kamara would be huge for the sprint of 2025.
Obviously, this wouldn't be a long-term move for the Chargers, but they don't need it to be a long-term move. Los Angeles could put a Super Bowl-contending team on the field this season, so making all the possible moves to compete would make sense.
Acquiring Kamara would likely cost the Chargers a late-round pick or a potential pick swap. It wouldn't break the bank whatsoever.
For the Saints, it would be crushing to lose a franchise star like Kamara, but his value is only dropping with each passing day. The Saints could become sellers in the near future, and Kamara would be one of their top trade chips if this is the case.
The deal would make sense for both sides if the Chargers want to get aggressive.
More NFL: Saints Star Playmaker Falling Off As Fantasy Football Star