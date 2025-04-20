Shedeur Sanders Favored To Land With Steelers Over Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr could potentially miss the entire 2025 season with a shoulder injury. This injury has turned up the urgency on the Saints to find a franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft.
Among all the quarterback prospects the Saints could pursue, Colorado signal caller Shedeur Sanders is the best option available. A lot of experts expect the Saints to select Sanders at pick No. 9 in the first round of the draft.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently put together a mock draft for the NFL Draft. Scataglia predicted the Colorado signal caller would land with the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 21 rather than with the Saints.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers being able to grab Shedeur Sanders at pick 21 would be the ideal scenario," Scataglia wrote. "The biggest threat to the Steelers quest to take Sanders, if that is what they want, is a team leap-frogging them with a trade up to the 20th pick, for example. Well, that did not happen in this mock draft, as Steelers GM Omar Khan is able to stay put and take who they hope to be their franchise QB."
In this mock draft, Scataglia has the Saints passing up on Sanders at pick No. 9. With him falling all the way to pick No. 21, the Saints could explore a trade up scenario in this situation.
Either way, missing out on Sanders would be quite a disaster for the Saints, but there's almost no chance the Steelers would pass up on the superstar prospect.
More NFL: Saints Urged To Avoid Drafting Promising Quarterback In NFL Draft