Should Saints Really Be Underdogs Against One Of Last Season's Worst Teams?
People are down on the New Orleans Saints.
So down, in fact, that oddsmakers currently have the Saints pegged as 3-point underdogs for their Week 6 home game against the New England Patriots next season, per DraftKings Sportsbook. It serves as yet another example of people around the NFL being high on the Patriots, who are favored to win 11 of their 17 games in 2025.
But should the Saints really be home underdogs against a team that won one fewer game than them in 2024?
Well, oddsmakers clearly expect more from Patriots QB Drake Maye than they do from whomever will be at quarterback for the Saints. Most people expect rookie second-rounder Tyler Shough to replace Derek Carr (retired) as the top QB, but we'll just have to see how things shake out this summer.
However, this also could be a coaching mismatch. Mike Vrabel is one of the NFL's top in-game coaches, whereas Saints leader Kellen Moore is a relatively unproven commodity entering his first season as an NFL head coach. New England also has received rave reviews for its offseason, including its performance in the 2025 NFL Draft.
For what it's worth, the Saints won three of their last five games against the Patriots, including two straight. The two teams last met in 2023 when New Orleans earned a 34-0 victory at Gillette Stadium.
Nevertheless, game predictions mean nothing this time of year. Let's see how these teams look in the fall.
