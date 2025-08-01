Spencer Rattler Sends Bold Message To Saints Amid QB Battle
The New Orleans Saints have one of the more intriguing quarterback battles of the offseason on their hands, albeit the competition isn't filled with the most talent in the world.
Last year, the Saints used Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener when Derek Carr was down with injuries. With Carr entering retirement, the Saints will be forced to use Rattler, Haener, or 2025 second round pick Tyler Shough as the team's starting quarterback.
Many believe Shough, the new kid on the block, will be the one to walk out of training camp as the top quarterback on the roster, but Rattler recently sent a message to the team that indicated otherwise.
“I know what I bring to the table,” Rattler said, who noted that he has taken second- but not third-team reps on days when first-team reps were allocated elsewhere. “I was confident in what I can do in this competition. I feel like that brings the best out of me. And I feel like throughout this camp, I’ve been the best quarterback on the field.
“So I want to keep that going and keep showing the team, keep showing the guys, keep showing the coaches that I want to be that guy.”
Last season, Rattler didn't seem to be much of anything for the Saints. He struggled when given the chance to shine and the Saints offense was uncompetitive with him on the field.
But with Kellen Moore taking over as the head coach, the offense could look very different. Pair that with Rattler's impressive play in training camp and there's a chance he wins the battle.
Either way, the quarterback battle is heating up. Making the right decision is going to be crucial for the Saints' season.
More NFL: Saints Shocker? New Orleans Linked To Trade For Breakout QB