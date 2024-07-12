Steve Gleason Being Honored With The ESPN Arthur Ashe Award Speaks To His Remarkable Will To 'Write His Own Story'
Steve Gleason was honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2024 ESPYS. New Orleans native Anthony Mackie narrated the segment on Gleason in a six-minute video about Gleason's trials, tribulations, and triumphs with ALS.
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is named after the superstar New York Yankee, who passed away from it on June 2, 1941.
DREW BREES ON STEVE GLEASON AT THE ESPYS
"When I think about Steve as a teammate, and a friend, I think of a guy who's always taken the idea of living to the next level," Drew Brees noted about Gleason at the ESPYS. "Steve has always been interested in having a deeper conversation, going on a bigger adventure, finding ways to experience the wonders of the world in every possible way. always curious to explore both the seen and the unseen of human emotion and connection. Experiencing plenty of fear along the way, but never shying away from challenging himself and those around him. That's what made us so devastating. When Steve was diagnosed with ALS, a disease with a terminal diagnosis that leaves you a prisoner in your own body but if you know anything about Steve, you know he has always been determined to write his own story and live to be 109."
Gleason reflected on the moment he was diagnosed with the crippling disease by Robert Miller on January 5, 2011d. "He told me that I had three to five years to live," Gleason said. "My temple. The body that carried me to the highest level of competitive athletics would wither and die in the next few years. While I was powerless to change the diagnosis. The one thing that I seemed to control was my attitude. My mindset."
After Gleason's words, Mackie responded, "He's still here."
Anyone fighting sickness, disease, or cancer will tell you that the first step to fighting for your life begins with your attitude. It's been a part of my testimony as a cancer survivor, as well as many others.
It's been ten years since Steve Gleason's diagnosis. It's also been ten years of a wife, family, friends, and fans observing one man's sheer will and determination to still make a difference in our world. Gleason's gratitude and appreciation for his family and life — as his body deteriorates — is a courageous testament to a man well admired worldwide.
Steve Gleason is a champion. No matter his state, his perseverance and courage to keep battling while supporting others with their challenges are remarkable. Team Gleason, Steve' and wife Michel's foundation, has "provided over $40 million in adventure, technology, equipment, and care services to people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and countless others through advocacy, support and ultimately bringing an end to the disease."
Shortly after my mother passed away from Alzheimer's disease in 2010, the Gleason's sent a check for the New Orleans Alzheimer's Walk for my advocacy group of walkers. It's the personal touch of the Gleason family that is so inspiring.
I will never forget. Most of all, many will never forget the Steve Gleason's life after football and what it meant for him to never give up hope and love for others.
STEVE GLEASON'S ESPYS SPEECH
Here's a transcript of Steve Gleason's speech as he accepted the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage from his beloved friend Drew Brees, with his son Rivers standing by his side.
"Thanks, Drew. I love you. Hi there, everyone. Hi, Gray and mama, and thanks for your help, Rivers. This award, the Arthur Ashe award for courage, is a sublime honor for me, and I always love the opportunity to wear my tuxedo. Arthur Ashe exemplified courage as living with an open heart of humility, kindness, and generosity, which united humanity. So to receive this award is amazing. When I learned I was receiving this award, I started reflecting on what that word, courage, means.
To be courageous, we must first experience loneliness, unworthiness, or any of the faces of fear. I was told I would have 3 years to live when I was diagnosed with ALS in 2011, so I've got the wilderness of fear tattooed all over me. For me, this honor represents some encouragement and triumph for the families currently living with ALS, all the people living with disabilities or other illnesses, and all of you who experience fear or suffering. I suppose if you have never experienced fear, isolation, or suffering, you can roll your sanctified ass right out of here. The truth is new human is immune from fear or adversity, not even super athletes, royal princes, or the most holy saints. Considering this truth of our humanity, it's vital that we all individually and collectively discover ways to be courageous and love the life we have. My view is that the fears and adversities we encounter are our opportunity to accept what is and explore what is on the other side of fear to grow stronger, better, and have peace of mind. From this perspective, resiliently moving through the adversities life brings us is our purpose in being human.
It's clear to me that our ability to courageously share our vulnerabilities with each other is our greatest strength. By doing this, we're able to understand the issue, compassionately collaborate with each other to solve problems, and overcome fear. Without the understanding and compassionate support from my family, community, and caregivers, I'd have been dead years ago. Through this lens, you can see we're all in this together. We are all citizens of the world. Given our interconnectedness, the greatest aspect of our purpose is to generously help, serve, and love others. Do we have the courage to unconditionally love our neighbors, our so called enemies, and love ourselves? I don't think anyone will disagree that we face enormous challenges in the 21st century. If we can courageously share our fears and limitations with each other and compassionately collaborate to solve problems, our human potential is boundless.
If we can listen, understand, and help alleviate each other's suffering, then truly, all things are possible. Thank you again for this incredible honor. I love y'all."
- Steve Gleason at the 2024 ESPYS