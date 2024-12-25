Three Things We Want To Put On The Saints Holiday Wish List This Season
It's another year, and there's no Christmas miracles in sight for the Saints. If anything, they get another lump of coal in their stocking for this season. The players have the day off and will get back to work on Thursday to prepare for the Raiders at home.
Keeping with the holiday theme for Wednesday, here's our wish list for the Saints this year.
The Right Front Office Moves
For starters, the Saints need to be honest with themselves and how their current plans aren't working and haven't been working. It starts at the top, and New Orleans has to take a long and hard look in the mirror to determine whether or not they have the right people in place to help get them out of the mess they've caused.
Four years the Saints have been out of the playoffs, and it's four years too many. You could understand the first year without Drew Brees and maybe could understand the first year without Sean Payton. However, they knew one of those things were coming. The sense of pride New Orleans has had in the past with its football team is diminishing, almost like the Grinch stole it from them.
Whatever it looks like to make things work behind the scenes has to be at the front and center of attention for the Saints.
The Right Head Coach
Let's be clear. Hiring the right head coach will not automatically fix everything for the Saints. To view that as even a possibility is already setting themselves up for failure. The right head coach can change a lot, but New Orleans has to embrace that they're going to have to do some type of rebuild or overhaul with their roster. It can be labeled however you want it to be gramatically for appearance's sake, but everyone know what this is.
Continuity and familiarity got them nowhere, and they could easily choose familiarity again in the offseason. The need to get out of the comfort zone and bring something new to the table is imperative, but the confidence to make that move isn't exactly there. The Saints should take their time and be intentional on who they bring in and not let it fall on just one or two people to make the future decision of the franchise.
Hitting A Home Run In The Draft
The Saints are going to need young talent to help carry them moving forward, and they need the right assistants to help develop them. New Orleans is looking at having as many as six picks in the Top-150 of the upcoming draft, depending on how things finish with Washington. There's some good young pieces to build around, but the patience needs to be there for some. For others, the only way they're going to grow is to get some playing time.
2006 and 2017 are things of the past, and while it's something that you can hang your hat on at times, that nostalgia isn't what New Orleans needs moving into 2025. There's plenty of needs the Saints will have, and if they can be honest with their situation, then they can start rebuilding with young talent that could help their future outlook.