Top Performers And Biggest Concerns From Saints vs. 49ers
The New Orleans Saints visited one of the NFL's top teams in the San Francisco 49ers in the second preseason game for both teams. While the Saints lost the game by a 16-10 score, you can make a strong argument that their top units performed far better than a week ago during their victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
New Orleans outplayed San Francisco for much of the first half, even with a handful of starters on both sides sitting out the contest. Still, the Saints managed to at least temporarily alleviate some of the major concerns that had followed them through training camp.
As with any game, there are high points and concerns. Here are a few of each from the Saints outing against the 49ers.
Best Performances
• Chase Young
• Offensive Line
• Anfernee Orji
• Taysom Hill
Young was again a disruptive force for a New Orleans defensive line that played very well as a unit through the first two quarters. His 15 snaps felt like a lot more, as it seemed he was in the San Francisco backfield on every play. He had three QB pressures, blew up two screen passes, and altered three separate running plays that resulted in either a loss or minimal gain.
The Saints' offensive line had it's best outing of preseason or training camp by far. Landon Young replaced an injured Taliese Fuaga at left tackle and held up very well. At the other tackle, Trevor Penning had an outstanding evening. Saints running backs picked up 127 yards while averaging over four yards per carry. New Orleans quarterbacks often had plenty of time to set up as routes developed. In all, the line played well enough for us to get a good glimpse at what the Saints want to do offensively. This has been a heavily criticized group, but on this night they provided a positive sign to build on going forward.
Orji continues to solidify a spot for himself in the New Orleans linebacking corps. Against the 49ers, he led all defenders with eight tackles and seven solo stops. Looking comfortable from each of the linebacker spots, Orji was aggressively in on several run stops and looked extremely comfortable in coverage duties all over the field. It's tough to imagine how he wouldn't make this roster after several good performances.
Taysom Hill was Taysom Hill, but more of him. He played only 14 snaps, but we saw an exciting glimpse of the different ways that Klint Kubiak will use him this season. Hill lined up several times as a traditional running back or in the fullback position. His blocking was a little inconsistent, but he also made some blocks that sprung runners for bigger gains. As a runner, Hill showed his usual power and burst.
We got a great glimpse at what the New Orleans offense could do on their lone touchdown drive, a 15-play march for 95 yards. On that drive, the offensive line was exemplary as Hill and RB Jamaal Williams picked up several key gains. Quarterback Derek Carr made a few sharp throws into the teeth of the 49ers defense and was given excellent protection in the process.
Biggest Struggles
• Shane Lemieux
• Jordan Howden
• Wide Receivers
• Third Down Efficiency
While the offensive line had an encouraging performance, that did not include one of their veteran offseason additions. Lemieux had several poor snaps from center, with a few putting the team in a long yardage situation. Even more concerning was his ineffectiveness as an interior blocker. Quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener saw heavy inside pressure often after Lemieux entered the game, with the Saints also unable to establish an inside running attack in the second half. It feels like the 27-year-old Lemieux is in an uphill climb just to make the roster.
Howden is in a battle for a starting safety job alongside Tyrann Mathieu. He didn't help his cause with his performance against San Francisco. Most visible among his mistakes was getting juked by 49ers QB Joshua Dobbs in the open field at the goal line for a go-ahead score. He was also a step slow in coverage or on run support several times throughout the evening.
Both Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener struggled at times after promising outings against Arizona. Neither quarterback was helped at all by their receivers. Somewhat surprisingly, Cedrick Wilson, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Bub Means got the early reps over A.T. Perry at the position. Perry made a couple plays but none of the wideouts, including Samson Nacua, Kevin Austin, and Stanley Morgan, were able to get any consistent separation for their quarterbacks. Perry still seems to be the favorite for the number three spot, but someone needs to emerge outside of Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed as a playmaker for this group.
The Saints were only 1 of 11 on third down opportunities against San Francisco after going 5 for 15 against the Cardinals. Penalties and other miscues put New Orleans in longer yardage situations several times, making it difficult for even top offenses to overcome. Klint Kubiak's offense is still a work in progress, but the unit can help themselves with better execution on first and second downs.
Trending Upward
• Jamaal Williams, Jordan Mims, James Robinson
• Rico Payton, Rejzohn Wright
• Will Harris
• Alontae Taylor
This is a different offense with Alvin Kamara in the lineup. However, Williams, Mims, and Robinson have all shown decisiveness as runners. With Kendre Miller still sidelined, all three backs are making it difficult to leave any off the roster at the end of the month when roster decisions are made.
Taylor was all over the field on Sunday, continuing his outstanding training camp and making it barely noticeable that neither Marshon Lattimore or Paulson Adebo suited up for the game. He will be a playmaker for this defense whether it's as an outside corner, slot corner, or hybrid safety.
While Howden struggled, Will Harris is making a strong claim for a starting safety job. Harris' instincts and coverage support allowed Taylor and the other corners to play more aggressively underneath. He also did a solid job in run support.
With Lattimore and Adebo missing time, it has allowed some unheralded young corners some valuable playing time. Payton and Wright have taken the most advantage, with the confidence of both rising each week. Wright was beaten a few times against San Francisco, but rebounded nicely and shows excellent closing and recovery speed. He's been aggressive in coverage and won't back down from any challenge.
Not to be outdone, Payton had another strong outing. He broke up three passes against the 49ers and did not give up a catch in five targets against him while in man coverage. The Saints have an elite foursome of corners in Lattimore, Adebo, Taylor, and rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry. Rico Payton and Rejzohn Wright are both making a strong case for the coaches to keep at least one additional corner rather than an extra safety.