Week 3 Injury Report: Saints Get Back Versatile Weapon On Thursday
Taysom Hill gets upgraded on Thursday, but Will Harris misses with a shin injury.
In this story:
The Saints put out their second injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Eagles. New Orleans got a little good news on Thursday, as one key player returned to action on a limited basis. However, a key defensive starter missed. Here's the rundown.
Week 3 Saints Injury Report - Thursday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Landon Young (foot)
- Khalen Saunders (calf)
- Will Harris (shin)
LIMITED
- Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
- Taliese Fuaga (back)
- Tyrann Mathieu (heel)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (abdomen)
- D'Marco Jackson (calf)
- Taysom Hill (chest)
- A.T. Perry (illness)
FULL
- Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
- Rashid Shaheed (hip)
Harris and Landon Young were not spotted during the open portion of Saints practice made available to the media. Hill and Jackson returned, while Saunders left after the stretch period. We'll get one more report with the injury designations, and we'll be paying close attention to Taysom Hill's status going into the weekend.
Saints RB Alvin Kamara Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week | Week 2
Published