Week 3 Injury Report: Saints Get Back Versatile Weapon On Thursday

Taysom Hill gets upgraded on Thursday, but Will Harris misses with a shin injury.

John Hendrix

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) celebrates his rushing touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Saints Photos New Orleans Saints At Arizona Cardinals / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Saints put out their second injury report of the week ahead of Sunday's home matchup against the Eagles. New Orleans got a little good news on Thursday, as one key player returned to action on a limited basis. However, a key defensive starter missed. Here's the rundown.

Week 3 Saints Injury Report - Thursday

Will Harris missed Thursday's Saints practice
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Will Harris (5) break up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Landon Young (foot)
  • Khalen Saunders (calf)
  • Will Harris (shin)

LIMITED

  • Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
  • Taliese Fuaga (back)
  • Tyrann Mathieu (heel)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (abdomen)
  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)
  • Taysom Hill (chest)
  • A.T. Perry (illness)

FULL

  • Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
  • Rashid Shaheed (hip)

Harris and Landon Young were not spotted during the open portion of Saints practice made available to the media. Hill and Jackson returned, while Saunders left after the stretch period. We'll get one more report with the injury designations, and we'll be paying close attention to Taysom Hill's status going into the weekend.

John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011.

