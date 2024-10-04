Saints News Network

Week 5 Saints Injury Report: Thursday's List Has Even More Surprises For New Orleans

The Saints injury report doesn't look much better than it was on Thursday.

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Lucas Patrick (62) against the Carolina Panthersduring the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints put out their second injury report ahead of Week 5's Monday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs. Friday brought us several big changes, with some encouraging news and some not so encouraging news. Here's how it looks going into the weekend.

Week 5 Saints Injury Report - Friday

Taysom Hill misses his second straight day of practice, and his outlook for Monday night is not good
Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) reacts with center Shane Lemieux (66) after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Willie Gay (hand)
  • Taysom Hill (rib)
  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Shane Lemieux (ankle)
  • Payton Turner (knee)
  • Lucas Patrick (groin)

LIMITED

  • Demario Davis (hamstring)
  • Taliese Fuaga (back/knee)
  • Alvin Kamara (ribs/hip)
  • Bryan Bresee (ankle)
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring)

FULL

  • Blake Grupe (right hip)
  • Juwan Johnson (forearm)
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring)
  • Chris Olave (hamstring)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle)

Dennis Allen said on Thursday that Shane Lemieux's ankle injury is not serious, but them signing Connor McGovern off the Jets practice squad might be an indication that there's some concern. You can get the full practice report details and notes here.

