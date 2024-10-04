Week 5 Saints Injury Report: Thursday's List Has Even More Surprises For New Orleans
The Saints injury report doesn't look much better than it was on Thursday.
The Saints put out their second injury report ahead of Week 5's Monday Night Football matchup against the Chiefs. Friday brought us several big changes, with some encouraging news and some not so encouraging news. Here's how it looks going into the weekend.
Week 5 Saints Injury Report - Friday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Willie Gay (hand)
- Taysom Hill (rib)
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Shane Lemieux (ankle)
- Payton Turner (knee)
- Lucas Patrick (groin)
LIMITED
- Demario Davis (hamstring)
- Taliese Fuaga (back/knee)
- Alvin Kamara (ribs/hip)
- Bryan Bresee (ankle)
- Kendre Miller (hamstring)
FULL
- Blake Grupe (right hip)
- Juwan Johnson (forearm)
- Kendre Miller (hamstring)
- Chris Olave (hamstring)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ankle)
Dennis Allen said on Thursday that Shane Lemieux's ankle injury is not serious, but them signing Connor McGovern off the Jets practice squad might be an indication that there's some concern. You can get the full practice report details and notes here.
