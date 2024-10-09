Saints News Network

Week 6 Injury Report: Which Saints Stars Are On the List?

The Saints had 9 players not practicing on their first injury report of Week 6, which was just a walk-thru.

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) scrambles form Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Saints just held a walk-thru practice on Wednesday, so we get an estimated injury report to kick off Week 6. Here's who is dealing with what for New Orleans. Of course, the biggest news of today is the fact that Spencer Rattler is starting on Sunday.

Week 6 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday

Derek Carr is considered week to week
DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Taysom Hill (rib)
  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Payton Turner (knee)
  • Alvin Kamara (hip/hand)
  • Derek Carr (oblique)
  • Lucas Patrick (chest)
  • Will Harris (hamstring)
  • Pete Werner (hamstring)
  • Rashid Shaheed (hip)

LIMITED

  • Willie Gay Jr. (hand)

FULL

  • Kendre Miller (hand)

Dennis Allen said that Will Harris is a candidate for injured reserve. He posted on his personal Instagram account Tuesday, "This game means the world to me. Adversity introduces a man to himself." He also said that Carr is considered week to week and that he is going to start when he is healthy. Cesar Ruiz is getting closer to returning.

John Hendrix
